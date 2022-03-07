Sterlite Power SPV raises ₹400 crore debt from Tata Cleantech

The Hindu Bureau March 07, 2022 14:33 IST

“This financial closure is achieved within two months of the SPV acquisition of the project,” the company said in a statement

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited said it has achieved financial closure for its Nangalbibra-Bongaigaon Transmission Limited (NBTL) project by securing the entire debt funding of ₹440 crore from Tata Cleantech Capital which is the first private sector climate finance institution in the Green Banking Network. “This financial closure is achieved within two months of the SPV acquisition of the project,” the company said in a statement. Sterlite Power had acquired the NBTL SPV in December 2021 to execute the inter-State transmission system project. The project involves construction of 300ckt km of transmission lines and a greenfield substation with 320 MVA transformation capacity. The project will transmit over 1000MW of power from Assam to western parts of Meghalaya.



