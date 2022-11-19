Steel industry welcomes duty cut on steel exports

November 19, 2022 01:31 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As per a finance ministry notification, exports of specified pig iron and steel products as well as iron ore pellets will attract 'nil' export duty.

PTI

The government's decision to remove export duty on steel items will boost demand for steel, industry members said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has cut the export duty on steel products and iron ore with effect from November 19, 2022 -- six months after imposition of the levy on May 21.

As per a finance ministry notification issued late night on Friday, exports of specified pig iron and steel products as well as iron ore pellets will attract 'nil' export duty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It will be a big sentimental booster to revive domestic steel demand, particularly when the global steel demand is on a steep decline," Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD, JSW Steel & Group CFO said.

Alok Sahay, Secretary-General, Indian Steel Association (ISA) said the decision, immediately when the inflation numbers came to a reasonable level, shows the concern of the government towards the common man and the industry.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

Dilip Oommen, CEO, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India said, this will re-energise and further motivate the industry to move forward with full confidence to put the steel sector towards an inclusive growth path. Oommen is also the president of ISA.

Abhyuday Jindal, MD of Jindal Stainless called it a much-awaited move.

"This was need of the hour to enable domestic manufacturers to compete with global counterparts. I am confident this will give a thrust to Make in India and Local to Global vision of the government," Jindal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US