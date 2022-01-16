Start-up Fipola to double retail presence

Mumbai

16 January 2022 04:24 IST

Fipola Retail India, an omni-channel meat Direct to Consumer (D2C)) start-up, has announced plans to expand its retail presence in the southern part of India. With an investment plan of over ₹ 40 crore the firm plans to double its retail presence across the key states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Hyderabad by March 2022, it said.

This would take its retail presence to over 100 stores. Sushil Kanugolu, Founder & Managing Director, Fipola Retail India said, “To begin with, we would be starting over 40 stores across our existing markets which would enable us to garner a very high market share in this competitive ecosystem. This is part of our larger strategy to reach over 250 retail stores pan India by 2023-24.” It retails meats ranging from fish, poultry, lamb and goat.

