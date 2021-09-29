Industry

Standard Life sells 5% stake in HDFC AMC for ₹3,060 crore

In July 2018, HDFC AMC had hit the capital markets to raise an estimated ₹2,800 crore through the initial public offering.   | Photo Credit: Balaji W.S.

Promoter Standard Life Investments on Wednesday divested a 5% stake in HDFC AMC for a little over ₹,060 crore through the open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, the promoter sold a total of 1,06,50,000 shares, representing a 5% stake, of the asset management company.

The shares were divested at ₹2,873.79 apiece, a heavy discount of 6.5% from Tuesday's closing price of ₹3,075.65.

The transaction size aggregated to ₹3,060.58 crore.

Following the transaction, shares of the asset management firm plunged by 5.55% to settle at ₹2,905.05 apiece on BSE.

Meanwhile, T Rowe Price Emerging Markets Funds purchased 15,19,557 shares of the asset management firm.

HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments.

As of June this year, Standard Life held a 21.23% stake in the fund house, while HDFC owned a 52.65% stake.

In July 2018, HDFC AMC had hit the capital markets to raise an estimated ₹2,800 crore through the initial public offering.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 12:25:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/standard-life-sells-5-stake-in-hdfc-amc-for-3060-crore/article36744091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY