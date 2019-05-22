Staff positive about digital learning: Infosys

Bengaluru-based technology major Infosys said its employee training and reskilling programme for digital capabilities has been a ‘great success’ with almost all employees favourably responding to it.

The technology major said its mobile learning platform, Lex, that offers specialised online content from Infosys and also from a third party, was downloaded and tested by almost all its employees to rapidly build and expand their digital skills.

Lex, a key pillar of Infosys’s reskilling initiative, has so far had two lakh downloads, against the company’s total employee strength of 2.28 lakh. The average user leverages the platform every day for 30 to 40 minutes. A third of them use it in their own time and on weekends too.

“It also makes a great change management platform for our overall efforts, helping us learn to accelerate our own transformation journey,” said the company in its annual report.

Lex is the company’s next-generation learning solution purpose-designed to provide robust holistic learning that would enable all its employees focus on continuous learning, better ways of working and be ready for tomorrow in a hands-on way, said the company.

An exponential adoption of new technologies is leading to a wide digital talent gap. As technology shifts gain rapid acceleration, Infosys will continue to drive talent reskilling at scale for its own employees and for its clients’ organisations in the new areas of digital services.

The company further said that it would continue to invest in advanced, anytime-anywhere learning systems such as Lex to create and harness up-to-date content from internal and external sources. “We are expanding our relationships with universities around the world to curate specific curricula for our employees in areas such as creative design skills, machine learning, autonomous technologies and blockchain,” said the company in its annual report.