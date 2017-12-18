Springboard raises $9.5 million

Springboard, a provider of professional courses, said it had raised $9.5 million in Series A funding led by Costanoa Ventures, with participation by Learn Capital and Jyoti Bansal, the founder of Appdynamics. Investors Blue Fog Capital, Rocketship.vc, and Moneta Ventures have also participated.

Springboard said it had educated more than 7,000 students in its intensive three-to-six months courses in data science, UX design, and business analytics. It has students and alumni in nearly 80 countries. The company said the funding would enable it to expand its offering into new verticals and geographies especially in India. It would also invest in technology that enables personalized learning, and build a “world-class alumni community,” according to the firm. Springboard co-founder Parul Gupta said the brand of institutions like the Harvard, Stanford and IITs is built on the successes and contributions of their alumni. “Our alumni work at great companies and come back to mentor or hire graduates of our programs,” said Ms.Gupta in a statement.