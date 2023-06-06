ADVERTISEMENT

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, roughly 200 workers

June 06, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Washington

Sahar Elhabashi, vice president, Head of Podcast Business, said in a memo that impacted employees would receive severance packages. File | Photo Credit: AP

Spotify is cutting about 200 people, or 2% of its workforce, as the streaming company reworks its podcast unit.

Sahar Elhabashi, vice president, Head of Podcast Business, said in a memo that impacted employees would receive severance packages including extended health care coverage and immediate access to outplacement support.

In January Spotify announced that it was cutting 6% of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs.

Ms. Elhabashi also said Monday that the Stockholm company would be combining podcast networks Parcast and Gimlet into its Spotify Studios operation.

“With these changes, we will accelerate into the next chapter for podcasts on Spotify with strong discovery and podcast habits for users, thriving monetisation and audience growth for creators, and a valuable, high-margin business for Spotify,” Ms. Elhabashi said.

In afternoon trading, shares rose nearly 3 per cent and briefly set a 52-week trading high.

