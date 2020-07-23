SpiceJet to fly to United States

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it has been designated as the “Indian scheduled carrier,” to operate flights to the U.S.
SpiceJet would be the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States.
Currently, only the national carrier Air India is operating flights on India-US routes.
In a regulatory filing SpiceJet said it has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between between the two countries.
This has been done in terms of the Air Services Agreement between India and the United States, the filing said.
All international commercial air passenger services are suspended since March 22, in the wake of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SpiceJet Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh said the designation as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the US would help the airline in planning its international expansion in a much better and calibrated manner.
“I have always maintained that there is an opportunity in every adversity and the present crisis situation has seen SpiceJet rise to the occasion and play a pivotal role,” he said.
