Spicejet to consider fundraising options

29 June 2021 04:19 IST

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will discuss options to raise funds in a Board meeting scheduled on June 30, it informed the BSE.

"The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, the 30th day of June, 2021 will discuss and consider, inter-alia, options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares/debt instrument on preferential/qualified institutions placement basis," the airline said in a BSE filing late on Sunday evening.

The airline posted a combined loss of Rs 762 crore for the first three quarters of financial year 2021.

