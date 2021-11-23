SpiceJet to add 50 Boeing 737 MAX in two years

NEW DELHI

23 November 2021 22:14 IST

SpiceJet plans to add 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet over the next 24 months, Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said on Tuesday.

“We plan to take 50 deliveries during calendar years 2022 and 2023,” Mr. Singh told journalists at an event. “The first delivery of the new aircraft is on December 10 and from thereon we will expedite inductions. The intent is to replace our existing new generation fleet with MAXs,” he said. Ms. Singh said the company aimed to hive off its cargo and logistics arm into a separate entity by the end of this year in order to raise funds.

Advertising

Advertising