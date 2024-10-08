GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet to add 10 new aircrafts to its fleet by next month

Seven of the aircraft will be acquired on lease, while three previously grounded ones are being reintroduced, the airline said in a release

Published - October 08, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
SpiceJet to enhance its fleet by another 10 aircraft by next month. File

SpiceJet to enhance its fleet by another 10 aircraft by next month. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) said it will enhance its fleet by another 10 aircraft by next month with the first plane set to be inducted on October 10.

Seven of these aircraft will be acquired on lease, while three previously grounded ones are being reintroduced, SpiceJet said in a release.

The Gurugram-headquartered airline has only 19 aircraft in operations while as many as 36 planes were on grounded as of October 8 according to the live aircraft fleet tracking website, Planespotter.net.

The announcement comes on the back of SpiceJet securing ₹3,000 crore fresh capital infusion through QIP late last month.

SpiceJet vs IndiGo: How pandemic set the two airlines on diverging paths

The airline will receive an additional ₹736 crore from a previous funding round, further bolstering its financial stability and growth trajectory.

SpiceJet said it has already signed agreements for the leased aircraft, with the full induction of all seven planes expected by November 15.

Two of these leased aircraft have already arrived in India and are scheduled for immediate induction, the airline said, adding that it will also operationalise its grounded planes in phases, with the first three set to re-enter service before the end of November.

"This addition (of 10 aircraft) is crucial as we continue to meet the growing demand for air travel while strengthening our operational capabilities," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

Published - October 08, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Related Topics

India / financial and business service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.