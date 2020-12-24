SpiceJet ties up with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for storage, delivery of COVID-19 vaccine

GHAC shall provide available required space on priority for SpiceJet’s vaccine shipments besides training its personnel along with the airline for specific customer requirements

Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Thursdayannounced that it has signed an MoU with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a GMR group company,for providing a seamless service to all vaccine manufacturers in the region.

As part of this association, SpiceXpress the cargo arm of SpiceJet envisions to provide efficient, speedy and reliable solutions for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network.

SpiceXpress aims to provide the first mile pick up and last mile delivery to carry COVID-19 vaccines across the domestic and international markets in a temperature controlled environment, a press release from the airlines said.

Under the MoU, GHAC shall provide available required space on priority for SpiceJet’s vaccine shipments besides training its personnel along with the airline for specific customer requirements.

SpiceJet on its part will keep a dedicated fleet of freighters including wide-body aircraft at Hyderabad airport to handle all domestic and international consignments.

Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh said, “Delivering COVID-19 vaccines safely not just within India but across the globe is a task we are fully committed to.”

“With strong partners and our capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures of up to -40c, we feel that we are fully prepared to assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of mankind.” With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.

The airline has also tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations.