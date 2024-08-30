ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet shares slump over 6% as DGCA places carrier under enhanced surveillance

Published - August 30, 2024 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

The stock tanked 6.38% to ₹62 on the BSE after a weak beginning

PTI

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday morning tumbled over 6%. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday (August 30, 2024) morning tumbled over 6% after aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to place the crisis-hit firm under enhanced surveillance.

DGCA on Thursday decided to place SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure safety of the airline's operations.

Based on reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress being experienced by SpiceJet, DGCA said it conducted a special audit of the airline's engineering facilities on August 7 and 8 and certain deficiencies were found during the audit.

