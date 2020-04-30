Spicejet says it’ll pay staff as per hours clocked

SpiceJet says it will pay its employees partial salaries on the basis of the number of hours clocked by them.

In a press statement, it said it was taking such a drastic step because its primary source of income, i.e. passenger flights, had completely dried up.

“While a number of airlines the world over have been forced to retrench employees and withhold salaries, SpiceJet, with its limited cargo operations during the lockdown period, will pay part salaries to over 92% of its employees. As a fair measure to cater to the requirement of our employees during this complete lockdown situation, the company has devised a structure where all employees will be paid according to the work hours contributed while maintaining basic thresholds,” the statement said.

SpiceJet added that it had decided that there would be no job cuts. “We will consider reverting to our basic [pay] structure upon restart of operations and return to normalcy and shall also be considering suitable allowances for our operating crew who stand together with us amid uncertainty until we restart.”

The airline has operated 633 cargo flights between March 25 and April 27, according to government data. Of these, 228 flights were operated on international routes.