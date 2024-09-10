GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SpiceJet says Carlyle Aviation to write off lease arrears worth $40.17 million

The airline said there is a significant debt relief and Carlyle Aviation will write off $40.17 million in lease arrears

Published - September 10, 2024 07:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
SpiceJet had mentioned about the settlement pact with Carlyle Aviation, which had earlier also restructured certain debt with the airline.

SpiceJet had mentioned about the settlement pact with Carlyle Aviation, which had earlier also restructured certain debt with the airline.

SpiceJet on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) said Carlyle Aviation will write off aircraft lease arrears worth $40.17 million as part of a settlement agreement that will also result in the entity hiking stake in the struggling airline.

Facing multiple headwinds, the budget carrier is working on ways to raise funds to the tune of ₹3,200 crore, including infusion of money by the promoter.

On Friday, SpiceJet had mentioned about the settlement pact with Carlyle Aviation, which had earlier also restructured certain debt with the airline.

In a release on Tuesday, the airline said there is a significant debt relief and Carlyle Aviation will write off $40.17 million in lease arrears.

Besides, the entity will convert $30 million in lease arrears into SpiceJet equity at ₹100 per share, following which its stake in the airline will increase significantly.

Currently, Carlyle Aviation has around 6% stake in the company.

According to the release, Carlyle Aviation will also convert $20 million in lease arrears into compulsorily convertible debentures of SpiceXpress & Logistics Pvt Ltd.

SpiceJet, which had a fleet of 74 planes in 2019, is operating around 20 aircraft. The outstanding liabilities include statutory dues worth ₹650 crore.

On Tuesday, shares of the airline rose 2.47% to ₹65.57 apiece.

