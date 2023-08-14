HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpiceJet reports net profit of ₹197 crore in Q1

Records a loss of ₹1,512 crore for financial year 2023

August 14, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
SpiceJet aircrafts prepare for landing and take-off at the airport in Mumbai. File

SpiceJet aircrafts prepare for landing and take-off at the airport in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Budget airline SpiceJet on Monday reported a net profit of ₹197 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 as compared with a loss of ₹783 crore during the same period the earlier year.

For the same comparative period, the airline’s total income was ₹2,266 crore, while its expenses were ₹2,069 crore.

The airline also simultaneously declared its delayed January-March 2023 result reporting a loss of ₹6.2 crore as compared to a loss of ₹485 crore during the same quarter in financial year 2022. Its total loss for the financial year 2023 stood at ₹1,512 crore as compared to a loss of ₹1,744 crore in the financial year 2022.

The airline in a press statement said that the hiving off of its logistics platform, SpiceXpress, effective April 1, 2023 contributed to the improvement in the airline’s net worth from negative ₹4,288 crore to negative ₹3,232 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.