SpiceJet passengers, staff engage in heated arguments over Patna flight delay

February 03, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet on the issue.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

Passengers of a Patna-bound SpiceJet flight and airline staff were involved in heated arguments at Delhi airport on Friday morning (February 3) after the flight was delayed by more than two hours.

A passenger, who is to take the Delhi-Patna flight (8721), told PTI that the scheduled departure was at 7.20 a.m. from Terminal 3 of the airport in New Delhi. “At first, the airline staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay,” the passenger said.

“Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure,” according to the passenger. The flight is now scheduled to depart at 10.10 a.m. There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet on the issue.

