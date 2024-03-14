ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet finalises lease agreements for 10 aircraft

March 14, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Shares of SpiceJet rose 6% to ₹53.39 apiece in the morning trade on the BSE

PTI

A SpiceJet passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

SpiceJet on March 14 said it has finalised lease agreements for 10 planes as the no-frills airline looks to expand its capacity.

It has also received three airframes as part of recent settlement agreements.

An official in the know said the airline is also in talks with lessors regarding eight aircraft whose leases are expiring this month. Of these, the carrier is looking to retain at least six planes, the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the official said two aircraft that were grounded are back in operation.

Currently, SpiceJet has more than 30 planes in its fleet. In a release on March 14, the airline said it has finalised lease agreements for 10 planes.

According to the release, it has received three airframes as part of recent settlement agreements and these have also resulted in savings of ₹685 crore for the airline. Airframe refers to an aircraft without engines.

Shares of SpiceJet rose 6% to ₹53.39 apiece in the morning trade on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US