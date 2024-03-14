SpiceJet finalises lease agreements for 10 aircraft

March 14, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Mumbai

SpiceJet on March 14 said it has finalised lease agreements for 10 planes as the no-frills airline looks to expand its capacity.

It has also received three airframes as part of recent settlement agreements.

An official in the know said the airline is also in talks with lessors regarding eight aircraft whose leases are expiring this month. Of these, the carrier is looking to retain at least six planes, the official added.

Besides, the official said two aircraft that were grounded are back in operation.

Currently, SpiceJet has more than 30 planes in its fleet. In a release on March 14, the airline said it has finalised lease agreements for 10 planes.

According to the release, it has received three airframes as part of recent settlement agreements and these have also resulted in savings of ₹685 crore for the airline. Airframe refers to an aircraft without engines.

Shares of SpiceJet rose 6% to ₹53.39 apiece in the morning trade on the BSE.

