SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; several flights delayed, cancelled

May 25, 2022 16:36 IST

SpiceJet said it’s IT team had ‘contained the situation to a large extent’

Several flights of SpiceJet were delayed and cancelled on Wednesday after the airline faced a ransomware attack last night.

In a statement, the airline said, "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations." While SpiceJet's IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on its flights leading to delays, it said.

"Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cyber crime authorities on the issue," it added.

Earlier in the day, the airline had said that the ransomware attack slowed down morning flight departures but the airline's IT team rectified the situation and flights were operating normally.