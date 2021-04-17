SpiceJet eases free change norm to 5 days

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fee for changing the date or time on their tickets at least five days prior to the date of departure.

Earlier, zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior to the journey, the airline said in a press release.

“Under the new offering, passengers booking direct domestic flight tickets from April 17 to May 10 can enjoy a one-time waiver on the change fee for the travel period between April 17 and May 15,” SpiceJet clarified.