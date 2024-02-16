GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spicejet chief Ajay Singh along with Busy Bee Airways submit bid for bankrupt Go First

Mr. Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said that he firmly believes that Go First holds immense potential and can be revitalised to work in close synergy with SpiceJet

February 16, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ajay Singh, Chairman of Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet, speaks with the media before the landing of an amphibious seaplane from Japan’s Setouchi Holdings in the Arabian Sea as part of a demonstration by SpiceJet in Mumbai, India, December 9, 2017.

Ajay Singh, Chairman of Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet, speaks with the media before the landing of an amphibious seaplane from Japan’s Setouchi Holdings in the Arabian Sea as part of a demonstration by SpiceJet in Mumbai, India, December 9, 2017. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh along with Busy Bee Airways have submitted a bid for bankrupt Go First.

In a release on February 16, SpiceJet said the bid has been submitted by Mr. Singh in his personal capacity along with Busy Bee Airways Pvt Ltd.

"SpiceJet's role as the operating partner for the new airline involves providing essential staff, services, and industry expertise. This collaboration is anticipated to generate synergies between the two carriers, leading to improved cost management, revenue growth, and a strengthened market position within the Indian aviation industry," the release said.

Mr. Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said that he firmly believes that Go First holds immense potential and can be revitalised to work in close synergy with SpiceJet, benefiting both carriers.

"Apart from coveted slots at domestic and international airports, international traffic rights, and an order for over 100 Airbus Neo planes, Go First is a trusted and valued brand among flyers. I am happy to contribute to the efforts aimed at reviving this popular airline and leveraging its strengths for mutual growth and success," he said in the release.

Bogged down by financial woes, Go First stopped flying in May last year and is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

Specific details about Busy Bee Airways could not be immediately ascertained.

Related Topics

air transport / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.