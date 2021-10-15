‘SpiceJet can’t carry unsafe goods for now’

MUMBAI

15 October 2021 22:47 IST

Aviation regulator DGCA has temporarily suspended SpiceJet’s licence for the transportation of ‘dangerous goods’ for alleged violations, as per sources.

The suspension is for 30 days, and during this period, SpiceJet will not be allowed to carry dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, on its domestic as well as international flights, the sources told PTI. When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson did not directly mention the suspension.

The airline said there was a ‘minor issue’ with a package being declared as ‘non-dangerous goods’ by a shipper, who has been blacklisted.

Advertising

Advertising