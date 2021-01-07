Industry

Spectrum bidding from March 1: DoT

Bidding for the sixth round of spectrum auction for radio waves worth ₹3.92 lakh crore will start from March 1, according to a notice issued by the Department of Telecom on Wednesday.

The auction is being held after a gap of four years and more than two years after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) calculated and recommended a base price for the radiowaves. The DoT has fixed January 12 for the pre-bid conference and January 28 as the last date for seeking clarification to the notice. Telecom operators will need to submit their application by February 5 for participation.

