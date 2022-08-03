S&P India services sector PMI growth falls to 4-month low in July

Representational image only.

August 03, 2022 11:53 IST

India's services sector lost momentum in July as demand was curtailed by competitive pressures, elevated inflation and unfavourable weather, a monthly survey said on August 3.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Business Activity Index fell from 59.2 in June to 55.5 in July, pointing to the slowest rate of growth in four months.

For the 12th straight month, the services sector witnessed an expansion in output. In Purchasing Managers' Index parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

As per the survey, service providers that reported higher sales in July mentioned favourable demand conditions and fruitful advertising. However, growth was dampened by fierce competition and unfavourable weather, survey participants said.

According to Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, there was a "noticeable loss of momentum for the Indian service economy as demand was somewhat curtailed by competitive pressures, elevated inflation and unfavourable weather. Both output and sales increased at the weakest rates for four months".

“The domestic market remained the key source of sales growth as international demand for Indian services worsened further,” the survey said.

Meanwhile, business sentiment in the service economy was subdued in July as only 5% of companies forecast output growth in the year ahead, while a vast majority of firms (94%) predict no change in business activity from present levels.

On the prices front, services companies reported a further increase in their average expenses during July, with food, fuel, materials, staff, retail and transportation cited as the key sources of inflationary pressures. Input costs rose sharply, though at the slowest pace in five months.

"The subtle easing in cost inflationary pressures to a five-month low was also welcomed by services firms struggling to preserve margins and contributed to a softer rise in prices charged. Yet, survey participants again reported considerable strain from food, fuel, input, labour, retail and transportation costs," Ms. Lima said.

On the jobs front, July data showed a negligible increase in service sector employment across India. The rate of job creation was fractional and broadly similar to June. The vast majority of firms left payroll numbers unchanged amid a lack of need to raise workforces.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index — which measures combined services and manufacturing output — fell from 58.2 in June to 56.6, highlighting the slowest increase since March.

"New business growth picked up in the manufacturing industry whilst slowing in the service economy. At the composite level, sales increased sharply but at the weakest pace in four months," the survey said.

As per official data, the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, has been above 6% since January 2022. It was at 7.01% in June.

Experts believe the RBI may go in for its third consecutive policy rate hike by at least 35 basis points to check high retail inflation.

The RBI's rate-setting panel — the Monetary Policy Committee — will meet for three days from August 3 to deliberate on the prevailing economic situation and announce its bi-monthly review on Friday.