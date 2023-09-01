S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI signals August activity hit nearly three-year high

September 01, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

Manufacturing firms’ order books and output levels expanded at the fastest pace in nearly three years this August, as per the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) that rose to 58.6 last month from 57.7 in July.

A reading of over 50 on the index reflects growth in activity levels and August was the 26th month in a row that the PMI score was above 50.

Though input costs escalated, firms replenished their inventories at the second highest pace in 18-and-a-half years and restrained from hiking selling prices in tandem with higher costs. Firms raised output costs at the slowest pace in four months, though input costs rose at the fastest pace in a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

New orders grew at the fastest pace since January 2021, with export demand seeing the sharpest uptick since November last year. Firms surveyed for the index reported that they had secured new work from clients in Bangladesh, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and the U.S.

To cope with the additional work flow, Indian manufacturers reportedly hired a combination of permanent and temporary staff on both part- and full-time bases. However, overall employment grew at the slowest pace in four months.

“The presence of stronger cost inflationary pressures serves as a reminder of the challenges inherent in managing growth. Firms addressed rising input prices by lifting selling charges. However, the need to maintain competitiveness helped restricted charge inflation,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

With the manufacturing PMI painting a vibrant picture of the sector in August, Ms. De Lima reckoned the sector looks set to provide a strong contribution to economic growth in the second quarter of 2023-24. Manufacturing GVA (Gross Value Added) grew 4.7% in the first quarter (April to June 2023) as per estimates released by the National Statistical Office on August 31.

“Companies’ strategic focus towards a global orientation were evident via a sharp and quicker expansion in international sales. Export-centric tactics should help ensure that production remains on an upward path in the coming months,” Ms. De Lima said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.