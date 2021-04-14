Sops will help raise vaccine output: FICCI

There is a need to roll out incentives for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to help them ramp up production in a bid to cater to the rising demand across the country, industry body FICCI said on Tuesday.

The government also needs to give provisions for immediate and sufficient grants and subsidies, through its COVID-19 funds, for those manufacturers that are already developing or manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines in the country, it noted. In a statement, the association recommended financing under a PLI-type plan to aid makers of vaccines.