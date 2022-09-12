Industry

Happiest Minds expands Noida office

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies. File

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Soota's Happiest Minds Technologies, a tech solutions provider, announced the expansion of its Noida campus to accommodate another 450 people.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “NCR is a digital hub with a strong eco-system of vibrant start-ups, successful enterprises, and education hubs which makes it an important talent source for us.''

The company recently took up a 1,600-seater office in Bengaluru and is also planning to expand its operations in Bhubaneswar later this year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
business (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 10:28:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sootas-happiest-minds-expands-noida-office/article65883503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY