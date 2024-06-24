GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Gaurav Banerjee as new MD & CEO

“Gaurav Banerjee will succeed N. P. Singh, who will move into the role of Non-Executive Chairman after a 25-year tenure,” Sony Pictures Networks India said.

Published - June 24, 2024 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

Sony Pictures Networks India on June 24 announced the appointment of former Disney executive Gaurav Banerjee as its Managing Director and CEO, effective on or before August 26, pending regulatory approvals.

“Mr. Banerjee will succeed N. P. Singh, who will move into the role of Non-Executive Chairman after a 25-year tenure,” Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said in a statement.

Mr. Singh will move into the new role only after Mr. Banerjee takes charge, to support the transition through the end of the fiscal year.

"N.P. Singh's leadership has been instrumental in shaping SPNI into the powerhouse it is today. I am confident that Gaurav Banerjee, with his proven track record and visionary approach, will continue to drive SPNI's success," said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and President & COO of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“Mr. Banerjee previously held the positions of Head of Content for Hindi Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar and Business Head for Star Bharat, Hindi & English Movies, Kids & Infotainment, and Regional (East),” the statement said.

He started career in media as an assistant producer and anchor at Aaj Tak and later moved to Star News, where he started producing and anchoring prime time news shows.

“Mr. Banerjee has a master’s degree in film-making and TV production from Jamia Millia Islamia University and an undergraduate in history from St. Stephens, Delhi,” the company said. His appointment follows Mr. Singh's decision to move on, which was announced last month.

Mr. Singh had said that after nearly 44 years in his career, he is "ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones".

The Japanese parent of SPNI, had pushed for Mr. Singh to lead the merged entity proposed to be formed after amalgamation with India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) before calling off the $10 billion deal in January this year.

The deal announced more than two years back, collapsed following a stalemate over who will lead the merged entity and also due failure to meet closing conditions by ZEEL despite a month's extension of deadline.

