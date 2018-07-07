Some RIL shareholders vote against Ambani reappointment

more-in

Some shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) voted against a resolution seeking to reappoint Chairman Mukesh Ambani as the diversified company’s managing director, flagging concerns over corporate governance.

When the resolution to reappoint Mr. Ambani as MD for a fresh term was put to vote at the annual general meeting held here, institutional shareholders holding 3.8% of equity and non-institutional shareholders holding 1.24% equity voted against the resolution.

However, the resolution was passed as 98.5% of the total shareholders voted in favour.

Corporate governance

“Institutions don’t always vote as per law but as per governance,” J. N. Gupta, MD, Stakeholders Empowerment Services, a proxy advisory firm, said, explaining the rationale behind the voting pattern. “Some of them felt that it is correct to vote against the resolution from a governance point of view, so they voted against the resolution.”

Companies will soon have to separate the post of MD/CEO and chairman based on the new governance norms mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

RIL’s filing with exchanges show that 100% of institutional shareholders and 99.99% of non-institutional shareholders backed the adoption of the audited consolidated financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

Also, 99.95% of the institutional shareholders and 99.99% of non-institutional shareholders of the company voted in favour of ordinary resolution for dividend declaration.

Other resolutions with respect to appointment of Nikhil Meswani, P.M.S. Prasad as directors and Adil Zainulbhai as an independent director were approved by the shareholders with requisite majority.

The shareholders also approved ratification of the remuneration of cost auditors for the financial year ending March 31, 2019 and offer or invitation to subscribe to Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement