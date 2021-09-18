Social media influencers to corner ₹900 cr.

MUMBAI

18 September 2021 02:07 IST

With the trend of peddling brands over social media platforms catching up, influencer marketing is pegged to be a ₹900 crore market in India by the end of the year, according to a report by media buyer Groupm.

The fledgling category is expected to grow 25% annually to become a ₹2,200 crore industry by 2025, the INCA India Influencer Report said. The growth in Internet penetration, the proliferation of social media platforms has grown, which has been seized up by brands by engaging with influencers to push their message.

