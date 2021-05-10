Snapdeal creates platform to connect patients with plasma donors

E-commerce firm Snapdeal on Monday launched a new platform which can be used to connect COVID-19 patients with potential plasma donors.

The platform, called ‘Sanjeevani’, is accessible via website as well as mobile application. Patients and donors can register themselves with their mobile numbers/email ids and provide relevant information like blood group, location, age and donor recovery date.

After registering, Snapdeal’s algorithm will look for relevant matches and connect patients with potential donors, the company said in a statement. The platform was first introduced to help the company employees to find possible donors. However, Snapdeal said that given that it has been especially hard to find eligible plasma donors at this time, it was decided to open this platform for everyone.

It added that relevant details, such as location, blood group, patient recovery date, age and doctor’s prescription, will be collected from donors and patients during registration. Then an algorithm based on location, blood group, etc, will identify a match between donors and patients. “After a match is found, based on donors consent, their details will be sent to the potential recipient...Donors & recipients may also be provided info on the nearest plasma bank,” it added.