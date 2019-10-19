Industry

Slowdown over for us, says Mercedes Benz

more-in

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India said it was cautiously optimistic about growth prospects in India due to changing trend, said a top official.

“The slowdown for us is over,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

To a question, he said a combination of several factors such as recently announced government policies combined with the festive season are likely to boost customer sentiment.

“We are cautiously optimistic. We have seen the trend changing now, climbing upward a little bit again for our brand,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 9:10:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/slowdown-over-for-us-says-mercedes-benz/article29745749.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY