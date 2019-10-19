Slowdown over for us, says Mercedes Benz

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India said it was cautiously optimistic about growth prospects in India due to changing trend, said a top official.

“The slowdown for us is over,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

To a question, he said a combination of several factors such as recently announced government policies combined with the festive season are likely to boost customer sentiment.

“We are cautiously optimistic. We have seen the trend changing now, climbing upward a little bit again for our brand,” he said.