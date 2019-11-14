Slowdown in auto sector may continue: Honda

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) expects the slowdown in the automobile sector to continue for now, mainly due to the current macro economic factors along with the upcoming switch to BS-VI norms that will lead to a 10-15% increase in two-wheeler prices.

“It is our strong wish that the worst is over. Unfortunately, the market forces are not in our control. All the economic indicators so far do not look very positive for quick revival of the auto industry. We are very cautious and closely watching,” HMSI senior vice presi0dent, Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, said on Thursday.

The company, which on Thursday launched SP 125, a BS-VI-compliant bike starting at ₹72,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), also sees some impact on demand due to 10-15% increase in two-wheeler prices following the shift to new emission norms.

“From the customer point of view, it is a big jump in price. However, the intention of the industry and government are clear... we want this country to be more green and eco-friendly... In near future, we foresee that there may be a slowdown because a similar thing was observed when insurance premium was increased,” Mr. Guleria said.

“But over time, demand attributes are still strong for the two-wheeler industry in the country,” he added.

For SP 125, which will replace the company’s 125cc model CB Shine SP, the price increase is about ₹7,000 or 11%. The company claims it will also have 16% better fuel efficiency.