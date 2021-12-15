Skoda Auto Volkswagon India MD Boparai resigns

MUMBAI:

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) has announced the resignation of its Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai with effect from January 1, 2022.

Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group’s Indian operations from January 1 in his capacity as SAVWIPL Chairman.

The successor to Mr. Boparai would be announced shortly, the company said in a statement.

Thomas Schaefer, Chairman, Škoda Auto a.s. said, “It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. I would like to thank him for leading the Group’s India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group’s important INDIA 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic.”

“I am confident that the leadership team that successfully executed the INDIA 2.0 project under him, is well-equipped to take the company to the next level, in line with our India strategy,” he added.

“This was a very difficult decision. The INDIA 2.0 project was executed on time thanks to their endeavours, at prioritising the Indian operations especially in the face of the recent supply chain disruptions.” said Mr. Boparai.

Mr. Boparai who was credited with developing and rolling out the Made in India Jeep Compass and the architect of Volkswagen’s INDIA 2.0 project seems to be heading for more challenging assignments though he is yet to make his future plans public.