Singapore-based BOC Aviation delivers last 8 Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo

Singapore

28 December 2021 15:17 IST

The agreement between BOC Aviation Limited and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) for eight new Airbus A320NEO aircraft was signed in March

Singapore-based global aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the last of eight Airbus A320NEO aircraft to IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline, under a purchase-and-leaseback agreement.

The agreement between BOC Aviation Limited and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) for eight new Airbus A320NEO aircraft was signed in March.

The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap engines, the aircraft leasing company said in a statement on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Steven Townend, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of BOC Aviation said, “The delivery of these eight aircraft reflects the strong cooperation that we have established with IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline.” “We look forward to building on our relationships with major airline partners such as IndiGo, as we continue to support our airline customers in financing their aircraft deliveries,” Mr. Townend added.