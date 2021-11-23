Industry

Singapore Airlines to resume flights on November 29

Only fully vaccinated passengers are allowed on VTL flights. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers can travel on non-VTL flights after a PCR test two days before departure.
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 23 November 2021 22:24 IST
Updated: 23 November 2021 22:27 IST

To start non-VTL flights ‘progressively’

The Singapore Airlines Group announced resumption of passenger flights from India from November 29. These will include daily Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services for quarantine-free entry from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

The airline group, which includes its low-cost arm Scoot, will also start non-VTL flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Amritsar and Tiruchirappalli “progressively” from November 29. The VTL and non-VTL flights will be operated under an “air bubble” pact.

Only fully vaccinated passengers are allowed on VTL flights. They are exempt from quarantine but have to take a PCR test two days before departure and on arrival at Changi airport.

Advertising
Advertising

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers can travel on non-VTL flights after a PCR test two days before departure, and will have to quarantine at the traveller’s declared place of stay. On completion of quarantine, they will have to undergo another PCR test.

Comments
More In Business Industry
Read more...