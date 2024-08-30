GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Singapore Airlines gets FDI nod for Vistara-Air India merger from government

With the clearance in place, the merger that will see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1% stake in Air India, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Published - August 30, 2024 07:39 am IST - Singapore

PTI
Singapore Airlines on Friday (August 30, 2024) said it has received approval from the Indian government for the foreign direct investment as part of the proposed merger of Vistara with Air India, a deal that will create one of the world's largest airline groups.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Singapore Airlines on Friday (August 30, 2024) said it has received approval from the Indian government for the foreign direct investment (FDI) as part of the proposed merger of Vistara with Air India, a deal that will create one of the world's largest airline groups.

With the clearance in place, the merger that will see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1% stake in Air India, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The proposed merger was announced in November 2022.

Air India is owned by Tata Group and Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

In a regulatory filing on Friday (August 30, 2024), Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it has received approval from the Government of India for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the enlarged Air India as part of the proposed merger.

"The FDI approval, together with anti-trust and merger control clearances and approvals, as well as other governmental and regulatory approvals received to-date, represent a significant development towards the completion of the proposed merger," the airline said in the filing to the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The airline also said the completion of the merger continues to be subject to compliance by the parties with applicable Indian laws, which is currently expected to be completed in the next few months.

"At this juncture, completion of the proposed merger is anticipated to occur by the end of 2024," it added.

According to Singapore Airlines, the parties are in discussions to extend the long stop date for the completion of the merger. Earlier, it was expected to be October 31, 2024.

The merger, which will create one of the biggest airline groups, was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June.

In March, Singapore's competition regulator CCCS gave a conditional nod for the proposed deal.

Prior to that in September 2023, the deal received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), subject to certain conditions.

"SIA will make the necessary announcement(s) upon completion of the proposed merger or in the event that there are other significant developments," the filing said on Friday (August 30, 2024).

