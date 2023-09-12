HamberMenu
Sindhu Gangadharan appointed as NASSCOM Vice Chairperson

In her new role, Sindhu will leverage her extensive experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India’s TechAde

September 12, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Sindhu Gangadharan. File image: Special Arrangement

Sindhu Gangadharan. File image: Special Arrangement

Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, of SAP Labs India has been appointed as NASSCOM Vice Chairperson.

Earlier this year, she was appointed as Chairperson of the Nasscom GCC Council 2023-25. Ms. Sindhu also serves on the Board of Siemens India and Titan Company.

In her new role, Sindhu will leverage her extensive experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India’s TechAde.

As the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, SAP’s largest R&D center globally, Sindhu is responsible for overseeing the product development and innovation at all five centers — Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pune, said a Nasscom release.

Sindhu Gangadharan, Vice Chairperson, Nasscom, said, “India, powered by its engineering, R&D prowess, growing scientific capabilities and large talent base, holds immense potential to drive large-scale digital transformation that is sustainable and accessible to all. I am excited to contribute to this journey.”

