Industry

SIMA seeks 5% GST across textiles sector

The textile and clothing industry has sought a uniform 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) across the textile value chain.

Ravi Sam, chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), and vice-chairman Durai Palanisamy told journalists here on Monday that the cotton textiles sector had an uniform GST rate of 5%.

The inverted duty structure is present only in the man-made fibre sector. Reports indicate that the government is looking at 12% rate from January 2022 for fabrics and garments priced less than ₹1,000.

“The SIMA wants uniform 5% rate,” Mr. Palanisamy said.

“If there is uniform rate at 5%, the compliance will be more,” said Mr. Sam. There will be no revenue loss for the government, they added.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India said in a press release that the government came out with schemes such as production-linked incentive and mega textile parks mainly to promote export of man-made fibre products.

The proposed increase in GST will hurt the cotton sector more. The Indian garment industry is largely cotton-based. Cotton garments, including traditional wear such as dhotis and sarees, will turn expensive, hitting the common man. Hence, the government should look at 5% duty across the textile value chain, the association said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 11:13:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sima-seeks-5-gst-across-textiles-sector/article36702445.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY