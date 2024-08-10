ADVERTISEMENT

Siemens Q3 Profit After Tax grows 25% to ₹531 crore

Published - August 10, 2024 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

“All our businesses performed well in the quarter with robust growth in revenue and profitability,” MD & CEO of Siemens Ltd said

PTI

The company’s new orders stood at ₹6,245 crore, an increase of 18% over ₹5,288 crore in the same period last year. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Siemens has reported a 25% rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹531 crore during the April-June quarter of this fiscal, on account of higher revenues.

“The company, which follows the October to September fiscal year, had reported a PAT of ₹424 crore a year ago,” a company statement said on Friday (August 9, 2024).

Its revenues rose to ₹4,714 crore, up 7% from ₹4,407 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s new orders stood at ₹6,245 crore, an increase of 18% over ₹5,288 crore in the same period last year.

“All our businesses performed well in the quarter with robust growth in revenue and profitability. The strong performance came off a high-quality order backlog that we continue to deliver diligently. While order income continues to be strong in our smart infrastructure, mobility and energy segments, we continue to experience weak order intake in the Digital Industries segment,” said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Siemens Ltd. is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

