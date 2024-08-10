GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siemens Q3 Profit After Tax grows 25% to ₹531 crore

“All our businesses performed well in the quarter with robust growth in revenue and profitability,” MD & CEO of Siemens Ltd said

Published - August 10, 2024 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The company’s new orders stood at ₹6,245 crore, an increase of 18% over ₹5,288 crore in the same period last year. File

The company’s new orders stood at ₹6,245 crore, an increase of 18% over ₹5,288 crore in the same period last year. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Siemens has reported a 25% rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹531 crore during the April-June quarter of this fiscal, on account of higher revenues.

“The company, which follows the October to September fiscal year, had reported a PAT of ₹424 crore a year ago,” a company statement said on Friday (August 9, 2024).

Its revenues rose to ₹4,714 crore, up 7% from ₹4,407 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s new orders stood at ₹6,245 crore, an increase of 18% over ₹5,288 crore in the same period last year.

Elgi bags 10-year contract from Siemens to supply compressors

“All our businesses performed well in the quarter with robust growth in revenue and profitability. The strong performance came off a high-quality order backlog that we continue to deliver diligently. While order income continues to be strong in our smart infrastructure, mobility and energy segments, we continue to experience weak order intake in the Digital Industries segment,” said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Siemens Ltd. is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

Related Topics

financial markets / market and exchange / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.