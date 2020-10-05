Shouldn’t let AI become weapon of non-state actors, says Modi

NEW DELHI

‘Collective responsibility to ensure trust in how it is used’

Vowing to make India a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need for transparency and accountability to protect against weaponisation of the technology by non-state actors.

“It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors,” the PM said at the inauguration of RAISE 2020, a virtual summit organised by the Centre.

Stakeholders from about 123 countries are expected to participate in the event.

‘Unique advantages’

Stating that creativity and emotions continued to be the greatest strengths of humans, Mr. Modi said these attributes were unique advantages that humans had over machines. “Even the smartest of AI cannot solve mankind’s problems without blending with our intellect and empathy,” he said.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani stressed the urgent need for a regulatory framework on data, which he said was the raw material for AI.

Observing that intelligent data was ‘digital capital’ and a vital national resource, he said, “In the coming decades… nations will increasingly compete on digital capital.

“We are confident that the government will introduce a sound data regulation framework to protect this national resource and ensure data privacy,” Mr. Ambani added.