Shilpa Medicare arm to make Sputnik V vaccine

Collaborates with Dr. Reddy’s, exploring option to manufacture Sputnik Lite

Shilpa Medicare has announced a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to produce Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

Wholly-owned subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals has entered into a three year definitive agreement with Dr. Reddy's to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine from its integrated biologics research and development cum manufacturing centre in Dharwad, Karnataka, Shilpa Medicare said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The targeted production of the dual vector Sputnik V for the first 12 months is 50 million doses (50 million of component 1 and 50 million of component 2), from the date of start of commercial production, the company said.

Dr. Reddy’s, which has partnered Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF for clinical development of the vaccine and distribution rights in the country, will facilitate the transfer of the technology to Shilpa Biologicals. The companies are also exploring the option to manufacture Sputnik Lite, the single dose version of the vaccine, in the near future.

Shilpa Medicare said it viewed Biologics as a strategic growth area and has made significant investments in setting up a high end, flexible biologics facility in Dharwad to cater to the requirements of the fast growing biologics field, that include the adenoviral, subunit and DNA vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins.

It is the first company to collaborate with Dr. Reddy's for production of the vaccine. Hetero Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Gland Pharma, the other five companies who will be producing the Russian vaccine in the country, had tied up with RDIF. Together, they are expected to produce 850 million doses of the vaccine.

Sputnik V was rolled out in the country on May 14 and Dr. Reddy's is planning to make the vaccine available in 35 cities.