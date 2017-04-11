Shareholders approve Grasim, ABNL merger

The shareholders of Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim), Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited (ABNL) and Aditya Birla Financial Services Limited (ABFSL) have approved the merger of ABNL with Grasim followed by the demerger and listing of the financial services business.

The move is in line with the National Company Law Tribunal order and the SEBI requirements and the merged entity will now span from manufacturing to services businesses.

“It augurs well that the public shareholders of both Grasim and ABNL have approved the merger by much more than the requisite majority,” Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said.

“The merger will create one of the India’s largest companies. It will undeniably lead to shareholders’ value by bringing together the strong balance sheet of Grasim and the high growth potential of ABNL’s businesses. I believe, the merged entity provides a splendid play on India’s growth story. Additionally, the demerger and listing of the financial services business will unlock shareholders’ value.”