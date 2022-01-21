‘Share plan of resolution with Jet workmen’

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday directed the Kalrock-Jalan consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, to share portions of the resolution plan pertaining to claims of employees with the airline’s workmen.

The Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. had sought a copy of the approved resolution plan and the latest direction has come on a plea filed by the association.

The development comes almost seven months after the NCLT approved the resolution plan.