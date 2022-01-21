Industry

‘Share plan of resolution with Jet workmen’

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday directed the Kalrock-Jalan consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, to share portions of the resolution plan pertaining to claims of employees with the airline’s workmen.

The Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways (India) Ltd. had sought a copy of the approved resolution plan and the latest direction has come on a plea filed by the association.

The development comes almost seven months after the NCLT approved the resolution plan.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 5:15:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/share-plan-of-resolution-with-jet-workmen/article38299678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY