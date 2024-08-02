ADVERTISEMENT

Set quarterly revenue records in more than two dozen geographies, including India, says Tim Cook

Updated - August 03, 2024 02:25 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Apple CEO Tim Cook. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker, on Friday said it saw record revenue growth across more than two dozen geographies, including India in the June 30th ended quarter.

Apple reported a new revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5% from a year ago, and better than what the company had expected. EPS grew double digits to $1.40 and achieved a record for the June quarter, said CEO Tim Cook.

‘’We also set quarterly revenue records in more than two dozen countries and regions, including Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the UK, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. And we set an all-time revenue record in services, which grew 14%,’‘ Cook said.

In the third quarter earnings call, Luca Maestri, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Apple said, ‘‘We saw particularly strong performance in our emerging markets, with June quarter records for Mac in Latin America, India, and South Asia.’‘

