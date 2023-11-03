HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Services growth lost steam in October, PMI signals

Competitive pressures and rising input costs dent activity, but global orders surge at the second highest pace in 9 years

November 03, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A purple patch in India’s services economy this year hit a bump in October, with growth decelerating and price pressures flaring up, as per the S&P Global India Services PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index), which dropped from 61 in September to 58.4, signalling the slowest uptick since March.  

A purple patch in India’s services economy this year hit a bump in October, with growth decelerating and price pressures flaring up, as per the S&P Global India Services PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index), which dropped from 61 in September to 58.4, signalling the slowest uptick since March.  

A purple patch in India’s services economy this year hit a bump in October, with growth decelerating and price pressures flaring up, as per the S&P Global India Services PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index), which dropped from 61 in September to 58.4, signalling the slowest uptick since March.

A reading of 50 on the index indicates no change in economic activity levels. While output levels as well as new business inflows rose strongly in October, the rate of expansion slowed in the face of competitive pressures and inflationary forces, as per the survey-based PMI findings.

New business grew at the weakest pace since May, with certain types of services seeing subdued demand. New jobs were created during October, but at the slowest pace in three months. The silver lining was that international orders saw the second-fastest upturn since the PMI series started in September 2014, with new orders from Asia, Europe and the US.

“There were faster increases in input costs and output charges during October, with rates of inflation outpacing their respective long-run averages. At the same time, a pick-up in inflation expectations dampened overall business sentiment,” S&P Global Market Intelligence noted.

Firms held higher food, fuel and staff costs responsible for the uptick in input costs, which compelled them to raise prices at a pace that was the strongest in close to six and a half years. The Future Activity Index fell by more than five points in October, signalling some loss of confidence surrounding the outlook for services output, amid rising inflation expectations.

“The Indian service economy continued to register impressive growth, despite the increases in business activity and new work intakes softening from September’s over 13-year highs,” said Pollyanna De Lima, the firm’s economics associate director.

With manufacturing activity also moderating in October, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index also fell from 61 in September to 58.4, indicating the weakest rate of expansion since March. At the composite level, sales rose at the slowest pace since January 2023.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.