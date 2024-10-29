ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty rise on buying in bank stocks, positive global cues

Published - October 29, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty rise on fag-end buying, global market trends, and institutional investors’ support

PTI

Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also helped in the rebound, traders said. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Rising for the second straight session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), helped by fag-end buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 363.99 points or 0.45% to settle at 80,369.03. Intra-day, it fell by 583.69 points to 79,421.35.

The NSE Nifty rose 127.70 points or 0.52% to 24,466.85.

From the 30 Sensex pack, State Bank of India jumped 5%, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Maruti, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,228.08 crore on Monday (October 28, 2024), while DIIs bought equities worth ₹1,400.85 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the green while Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were trading higher. The U.S. markets ended in positive territory on Monday (October 28, 2024).

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.66% higher at $71.89 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 602.75 points or 0.76% to settle at 80,005.04 on Monday (October 28, 2024). The Nifty soared 158.35 points or 0.65% to 24,339.15.

