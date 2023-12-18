ADVERTISEMENT

Sembcorp inks deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

December 18, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte., has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corp and energy major Kyushu Electric Power for potential opportunities for green ammonia production

Reuters

Singapore's Sembcorp Industries said its green hydrogen unit had partnered with two Japanese firms to supply green ammonia produced in India to Japan, as the company moves to strengthen its position as a major green energy supplier.

ALSO READ
Start works on Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia projects immediately, says trade body

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte., has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corp and energy major Kyushu Electric Power for potential opportunities for green ammonia production, Sembcorp said on December 18.

"With green ammonia as a critical energy source to decarbonise Japan's power supply mix, the partnership will support the [Japanese] government's goal to achieve net zero by 2050," the firm, backed by State-owned investor Temasek Holdings, said in a statement.

ALSO READ
CM’s visit to Singapore, Japan to focus on attracting investment, Global Investors Meet

Last month, Sembcorp had said it would invest about Singapore dollars 10.5 billion ($7.88 billion), or about 75% of its total investments in 2024-2028, to support renewables growth as it aimed to halve carbon emissions by 2028.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement will also expand Sembcorp's footprint in India where it already has a gross renewable portfolio of 3.7 giga-watts (GW), it added. ($1 = 1.3319 Singapore dollars)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US