GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sembcorp inks deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte., has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corp and energy major Kyushu Electric Power for potential opportunities for green ammonia production

December 18, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Reuters

Singapore's Sembcorp Industries said its green hydrogen unit had partnered with two Japanese firms to supply green ammonia produced in India to Japan, as the company moves to strengthen its position as a major green energy supplier.

ALSO READ
Start works on Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia projects immediately, says trade body

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte., has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corp and energy major Kyushu Electric Power for potential opportunities for green ammonia production, Sembcorp said on December 18.

"With green ammonia as a critical energy source to decarbonise Japan's power supply mix, the partnership will support the [Japanese] government's goal to achieve net zero by 2050," the firm, backed by State-owned investor Temasek Holdings, said in a statement.

ALSO READ
CM’s visit to Singapore, Japan to focus on attracting investment, Global Investors Meet

Last month, Sembcorp had said it would invest about Singapore dollars 10.5 billion ($7.88 billion), or about 75% of its total investments in 2024-2028, to support renewables growth as it aimed to halve carbon emissions by 2028.

The agreement will also expand Sembcorp's footprint in India where it already has a gross renewable portfolio of 3.7 giga-watts (GW), it added. ($1 = 1.3319 Singapore dollars)

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / India / Singapore / renewable energy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.